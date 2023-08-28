LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since 2018, the Hope Buss has been driving home the power of community. The nonprofit started out providing rides to grocery stores to assist those living in food deserts, and has now expanded its services to provide shelter for the homeless.
Hope Buss Founder and CEO Stachelle Bussey joined WDRB Mornings Monday to give us an update on the organization's progress in helping Louisville's most vulnerable.
The Hope Buss now operates the city's safe outdoor space known as Hope Village, which houses some of Louisville's houseless population and provides them access to food, personal items and other resources.
"When you live in the projects, you don't necessarily have access to all the big things, the macrosystems, but you do have access to people. So I remember going across the way, getting sugar, getting flour, and I began that communal exchange, even though the projects aren't really there anymore."
Bussey said some people thought Hope Village was just a pilot program, and I'm like "watch this though. I always say this: evil knows patterns, but God knows plans."
Now Hope Village is headed into its second year. "We are transitioning from our tents now to Hope pods," Bussey said.
The nonprofit is in the midst of a fundraising campaign called 31 Days of Hope that started Aug. 1. Donations received will be used to help The Hope Buss and The Hope Village. Every dollar helps, so that's why the organization is accepting donations as low as $1.
"Our goal is to get as many people as we can to give one dollar," Bussey said.
You can choose a one-time gift or a recurring donation. CLICK HERE to make a donation.
