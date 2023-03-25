LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A basketball player recovering from a severe injury will be intently watching an NCAA Tournament women's basketball game between Louisville and Iowa on Sunday night.
Ava Jones was a star basketball player from Nickerson, Kansas when she committed to University of Iowa last summer. Two days after her commitment, she was in Louisville for an AAU tournament with her family when her life changed instantly.
Jones, her parents, and her brother, were hit by a car as they walked on a downtown Louisville sidewalk. Her father, Trey, died. The driver was arrested and told police he had taken hydrocodone.
Ava Jones tore several ligaments in both knees and will require multiple surgeries throughout the next year. Despite her diagnosis, the teen is determined to play again.
"I had two surgeries and I have two more to go," Ava Jones said. "My ACL is the next one and my shoulder separation is the next one."
Her mother Amy suffered 21 broken bones, a stroke and has undergone more than 15 surgeries. Yet in the height of it, the Jones family said Louisville has embraced them.
"Very grateful, that's how I feel for Louisville's support and the coaches going above and beyond," Amy Jones said.
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz stepped up after a phone call from Iowa's coach.
"She said a car would be wonderful for her grandmother and it took one phone call," Jeff Walz said.
It was a lending hand the family greatly needed. Now, Ava's victory lies not on the scoreboard but on small wins.
"I am walking now, it's so much better than what it was," Ava said.
While the Jones family is appreciative of Louisville's support, they'll be cheering for Iowa in the Elite Eight round on Sunday night.
"If Taylor McCabe balls out then Iowa's going to win," Ava Jones said.
The University of Iowa is still honoring her basketball scholarship.
