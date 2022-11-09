LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenage basketball star who was hit by a car while visiting Louisville has officially signed to play at Iowa.
Ava Jones held her signing Wednesday inside her high school in Nickerson, Kansas.
💛CONGRATULATIONS AVA🖤| Iowa Women’s Basketball officially signed its newest addition today. We’re rooting for you @avajones_35! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hjykFp1rkZ— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) November 9, 2022
Jones and her family were hit by a car while they were walking on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville in July. Her father, Trey Jones, died.
Jones tore her ACL, PCL, MCL and meniscus and will require several surgeries over the next year.
Despite the tough diagnosis, Jones said she is determined to play again.
This weekend, she posted a video to Twitter showing the hard work she's putting in to get back on the court.
THIS GIRL IS A FIGHTER 💪 Can’t wait to see you back in full force on the court one day. @avajones_35 👏 https://t.co/izyY1XkUwR— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) November 6, 2022
