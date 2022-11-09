Ava Jones and her parents

Ava Jones and her parents pose with a University of Iowa flag after she committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenage basketball star who was hit by a car while visiting Louisville has officially signed to play at Iowa.

Ava Jones held her signing Wednesday inside her high school in Nickerson, Kansas. 

Jones and her family were hit by a car while they were walking on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville in July. Her father, Trey Jones, died.

Jones tore her ACL, PCL, MCL and meniscus and will require several surgeries over the next year.

Despite the tough diagnosis, Jones said she is determined to play again.

This weekend, she posted a video to Twitter showing the hard work she's putting in to get back on the court.

