LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage basketball star returned to the court only six months after she was hit by a car while visiting Louisville.

Ava Jones' mother, Amy, says Ava was put in for the first play of the game for her high school team. Players also gave her mom flowers as they walked onto the court.

"It was great to have her out there even though it was just for one play, but sad she can't be out there for every game," Amy Jones said.

Ava Jones, her parents, and her brother, were hit by a car back in July as they walked on a downtown Louisville sidewalk.

Her father, Trey, died. The driver was arrested and told police he had taken hydrocodone. 

Ava Jones tore several ligaments in both knees and will require multiple surgeries throughout the next year. Despite her diagnosis, the teen is determined to play again.

The University of Iowa is still honoring her basketball scholarship.

