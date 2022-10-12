LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Breonna Taylor's family and boyfriend were interviewed together talking about the night Louisville Metro Police officers killed her in a raid.
Taylor's loved ones appeared on the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk."
It began with host Jada Pinket Smith asking the audience to imagine "Seven police officers bust down your door with a battering ram and shoot your partner six times, leaving her for dead."
The episode walks viewers back through the night of March 13, 2020, the raid that left Taylor dead, and the aftermath as experienced by her boyfriend, who was with her that night, her mother and her sister.
"When they burst in the door, what happened after that?" Smith asked Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
"I shot my gun. I just feel like, what other choice do I have," Walker said, adding that he had to find out police killed Taylor on the news while sitting in jail.
Walker has said he never heard police announce themselves and believed the couple was being robbed when he fired the shot that hit former LMPD officer Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but all charges against him were dropped in May 2020.
The episode marks the first interview that Walker and the Palmers, Taylor's mother Tameka and her sister Ju'Niyah, have done together on Taylor's death.
"The detective comes back over and says 'It won't be much longer,' and we'll be able to get in there, and so by this time I'm pissed and screaming at him like 'Why won't you tell me where Breonna is? I need to know where Breonna is,'" Tameka Palmer said. "And he just looks at me and says 'Well, ma'am, she's still in the apartment,' and so I knew what that meant."
Smith goes on to ask the three if they have ever gone back to Taylor's apartment since the raid.
"I do it all the time," Ju'Niyah Palmer said. "I go over there and just sit in the parking lot."
"Really, does it make you feel closer to her?" Smith asked.
"Yeah, it just gives me a sense of relief sometimes," Ju'Niyah answered.
The episode got emotional as Smith, her mother and daughter, Willow, navigated the conversation.
"The thing about it is, if Kenny wouldn't have lived, we probably would have never known what happened that night," Tameka Palmer said. "Because they have never been honest about the situation. Kenny lets off one shot, and to return fire with 30 plus ... They were determined not to leave a witness."
In August, the Department of Justice indicted four now former LMPD officers for conspiracy and other charges. Prosecutors said they lied on the warrant that sent officers to Taylor's door and tried to cover it up. Federal court records revealed the detectives who drafted the search warrant for Taylor's home knew they were including multiple lies before approaching a judge to sign off on it.
An investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office found two of the offers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were justified in their use of force and no charges would be filed.
The interview with Walker and the Palmers comes as the detective who investigators say fired the shot that killed Taylor, Cosgrove, tries to get back his job.
"It's unfortunate, and it's a tragedy. But there's no question in my mind that the tragedy of Breonna Taylor getting killed can be balanced with the fact that Myles Cosgrove didn't violate LMPD's policy," Cosgrove's attorney, L. Scott Miller, said.
Cosgrove's attorneys recently filed an appeal in court, aiming to overturn the decision by LMPD's Merit Board that upheld his termination. Miller contends the problem was the warrant and Cosgrove didn't have anything to do with it.
"He was called to come in and help that night, to serve the search warrant," Miller said. "He wasn't involved in the investigation at all."
But Taylor's loved ones said the problem was much more than the warrant. For them, it was lies, a coverup, and the actions of many officers the night of March 13, 2020.
"I don't think I've ever gotten a chance to grieve," Tameka Palmer said. "It turned into this huge ordeal, simply trying to figure out what happened to her."
Now, two-and-a-half years later, the pain remains.
"I want the people out there to know that I lost everything in this situation," said Walker. "And I'm still trying to put my life back together."
To watch the episode of "Red Table Talk" in full, click here, or view it in the Facebook post below.
