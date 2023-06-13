LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen opened its second location in Jeffersonville.
The local restaurant opened its first location three years ago on Riverside Drive, which overlooks the Ohio River. The second location is located at 5580 Highway 62. It officially opened for lunch service at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
James Corbin, the owner of Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen, said they've been working the past five-and-a-half months on the new restaurant.
"We took a great space and we put our own flare to it," Corbin said. "This is the fastest-growing part of Clark County. There is so much opportunity out here."
The new restaurant that serves American pub food like wings, burgers and sandwiches has 15 TVs.
Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen is open seven days a week. It opens every day at 11 a.m. and stays open until 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It stays open until 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.
