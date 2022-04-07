LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate in February has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Quintez Brown 21, was arrested by federal officers Wednesday night on a sealed warrant.
Brown had been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor, having been released on Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
The indictment was unsealed Thursday afternoon. It charges Brown with interfering with a federally protected right, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.
An arraignment has been scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court.
Attorney Rob Eggert, who represents Brown, said federal agents took Brown from his grandmother's home on Wednesday, as a helicopter circled above.
"We had zero notice federal authorities were going to do this," he told U.S. District Judge Colin Lindsay on Thursday.
Prosecutors plan to ask the judge to keep Brown in custody pending trial. He will remain incarcerated at least until a bond hearing next week. If convicted, Brown faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
Brown was arrested shortly after shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate's office on Story Avenue in Butchertown on Feb. 14.
The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire at his campaign office but said a bullet grazed his sweater. Four of Greenberg's staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment.
In a federal hearing on Thursday, attorneys for Brown argued federal court did not have jurisdiction over Brown and asked that the case be dismissed.
"We believe this prosecution ... is politically and racially motivated," Eggert said.
Trial Attorney Jolee Porter of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky are prosecuting the federal case.
