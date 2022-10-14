LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city.

Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:

According to the department's count, LMPD has made an arrest in at least 50 of the 129 homicide cases in 2022. Records also show the department has made 81 arrests this year, a number that includes cases from previous years.

LMPD said homicides are down 9% in 2022.

