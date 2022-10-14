LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city.
Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:
- Paul Wade, 31, faced a judge Friday morning on two murder charges from an incident Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. Police said Wade is responsible for the shooting deaths of Edward Smith and Alexis McCrary.
- Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Alex Foster, 29, in Henry County on an LMPD warrant for the August murder of Shadarrion Youngblood.
- Anthony Taylor, who is charged in connection to a February shooting on Camp Ground Road, was arrested Wednesday. Anthony Knott was killed, and another man survived being shot.
- Hunter Thrasher, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Timothy Frazer. Police said Frazer was found shot to death in February on Lincoln Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to the department's count, LMPD has made an arrest in at least 50 of the 129 homicide cases in 2022. Records also show the department has made 81 arrests this year, a number that includes cases from previous years.
LMPD said homicides are down 9% in 2022.
