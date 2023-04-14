LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of murder, a mother accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday morning in a Bullitt County courtroom.
She now faces up to 12 years in prison.
Catherine McKinney tearfully plead guilty to manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
In exchange for the lesser charges, attorneys told the judge they have a video statement from her about what happened to her daughter Serenity. McKinney's attorney explained some of that testimony, referring to McKinney as "Abby."
"Dakota Hill killed Serenity McKinney," the attorney said. "However, judge, even though they were both repeatedly and horrifically abused by Dakota Hill, Abby was in a situation where her daughter was being abused and she did not stop it, judge. She knowingly permitted this to happen and that led to her daughter's death."
Last year, Serenity's grandmother reported her missing when they hadn't seen her for a year. Then, in Feb. 2022, detectives found her body in a suitcase in a wooded area near the line between Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
Outside of the courtroom on Friday, Commonwealth Attorney Bailey Taylor told reporters he agreed to amend the murder charge to a manslaughter charge for a couple of reasons. He said the charge still fits the crime, and the plea would secure McKinney's testimony in the case against Dakota Hill.
Taylor said he's seen the video testimony, but couldn't elaborate because of his prosecutorial responsibilities.
Outside the courthouse, Serenity's family said it was an emotional day.
McKinney sat in an orange jumpsuit in court and pleaded guilty through tears -- tears that Serenity's grandmother, Melody Roller, said she understood and even had some empathy for.
She said she did believe McKinney was physically abused by her boyfriend, Dakota Hill -- and that it ultimately cost her granddaughter her life.
"Maybe she couldn't stop him and she wanted to," Roller said. "I don't know, but that's what I'm thinking because I knew Abby before Dakota, and Abby was a very, very sweet girl. She really was."
McKinney's attorney has not responded to requests for an interview. Her sentencing is scheduled for later this month.
Attorneys could not issue a comment about the case of her co-defendant, Dakota Hill. His next court date is in June.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.