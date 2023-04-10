SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than one year after a 4-year-old was reported missing and later found dead, her family is still trying to process her loss.
"I have to keep my faith in God right now. I really do," said Melody Roller, Serenity McKinney's paternal grandmother.
Serenity's body was found in a wooded area near southern Jefferson County in February 2022, just weeks after loved ones first reported her missing.
Serenity's mom, Catherine McKinney and her mom's boyfriend Dakota Hill were both initially charged with murder and abuse of a corpse and are currently booked in the Bullitt County Jail.
Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill originally pleaded not guilty on Feb. 22, 2022, but court documents show that Catherine McKinney is expected to now change her plea to guilty, just months before the case is scheduled to go to trial.
Monday morning, Catherine McKinney appeared before Judge Rodney Burress for about two minutes in Bullitt County. The Commonwealth's Attorney's office said papers need to be signed and McKinney's plea is expected to be entered Friday. Judge Burress set the time for 8:30 Friday morning.
It's not clear exactly what the plea says or if the judge will accept it.
"Hopefully we'll know more, well, we will know more Friday. Friday morning," said Roller.
Roller previously said she wanted to see this case go to trial and was surprised to learn about this week's court dates.
"It's never easy to come into the courtroom and see them because I don't get to see Serenity anymore. Only memories and pictures," she said.
A pretrial conference for Hill is scheduled for June 12.
