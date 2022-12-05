LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse.
The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's quick arraignment, saying they were not surprised by the not guilty plea.
Flannery sat in plainclothes with her family in court before pleading not guilty to 10 additional charges of criminal abuse. She previously pleaded not guilty to three abuse charges in October.
Circuit Court Judge Judge Eric Haner kept Flannery's previous bond conditions in place, requiring her to remain under house arrest with no contact with her work or any of the victims. Flannery's attorney did request the judge grant a work release so she could secure a job, saying that she has fallen behind on rent.
Haner decided to defer that request for discussion at a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Jan. 18.
An attorney for one of the victims described the surveillance video used in the investigation, saying it looks like Flannery was squeezing and hitting one alleged victim. The attorney said another clip showed Flannery delivering "multiple blows to the face with a bottle," while she's having a text conversation on her phone.
Several families have filed a lawsuit against Vanguard, and six or seven additional families are expected to join a separate civil suit naming the daycare and Flannery, according to an attorney.
Flannery's attorney did not issue a comment after the arraignment.
