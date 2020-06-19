LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents returned to the south Louisville apartment on Friday morning where Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police.
An FBI vehicle was parked outside the apartment off St. Anthony Church Road, and a blue tent was set up for investigators. The FBI in Louisville released a statement on Twitter saying it's conducting an investigation in to Taylor's death.
"FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 3003 Springfield Drive, Apt, 4, Louisville, KY. As we have stated before, FBI Louisville is conducting an independent investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor. When investigating potential civil rights violations, the FBI will take a fresh look at all the evidence, including interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement, and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired. Today’s action is part of this process."
June 19, 2020
On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that acting LMPD chief Robert Schroeder is firing Det. Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, for violating department policies on using deadly force and following internal rules.
Schroeder told Hankison in a termination letter dated Friday that the detective's conduct in Taylor's shooting was "a shock to the conscience."
The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe. Three LMPD officers shot and killed the emergency room tech and former EMT during an early morning raid March 13 at her apartment in south Louisville. She was shot eight times.
Related stories:
- Louisville police to fire Brett Hankison, detective involved in Breonna Taylor shooting, for use of deadly force
- Separating facts from fiction in the Breonna Taylor case
- 'Breonna's Law,' aimed at regulating no-knock warrants in Louisville, passes Public Safety Committee
- Prosecutors drop attempted murder charge against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- Sen. Rand Paul files legislation, named after Breonna Taylor, to ban no-knock warrants nationwide
- Family of Louisville EMT killed during LMPD raid files wrongful death lawsuit against officers
- Police: Detective who sought 'no-knock' search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home reassigned
- Mayor Greg Fischer discusses Breonna's Law, Louisville's police department and unrest
- Debate continues over no-knock warrants ahead of vote on 'Breonna's Law'
- Kentucky attorney general says he is seeking 'truth' and 'justice' in Breonna Taylor probe
- Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; Trump criticizes
- Fischer seeks top-to-bottom review of Louisville police department
- Attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family says police made mistakes in raid, calls for end of 'no-knock' warrants
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.