LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky lawmaker has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the main accused of killing his daughter.
In a civil lawsuit filed Monday in Madison County Circuit Court, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan claims Shannon Gilday broke into his family's multimillion-dollar home in Richmond, Kentucky, in February 2022 and shot his daughter, Jordan Morgan, several times while she was sleeping.
Gilday was arrested about a week later after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on Interstate 75, less than two miles from the family's home. He's facing capitol murder and other charges.
Police said Gilday confessed to the shooting and said he was willing to kill everyone in the home to access an underground bunker.
He is also accused of shooting the former state representative. Morgan apparently exchanged gunfire with Gilday and may have wounded him.
According to a search warrant, Gilday wrote notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home. In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker before the shooting.
The civil lawsuit names Gilday, his mother and others as defendants. Morgan is suing for the wrongful death of his daughter and for personal injuries sustained by himself and another daughter of his, LEX18 reported Tuesday.
The lawsuit claims Gilday's mother, Katie, "participated knowingly in activities which aided or assisted" her son while he planned the alleged break-in. It also said she had information that should have been reported to police before the shooting.
Morgan is seeking monetary damages, claiming he "incurred medical expenses, loss of income, and physical and mental pain and suffering."
