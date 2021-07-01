LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky is now operational.
Parents looking to surrender a newborn can now do so without having to see another person face-to-face by using the baby box located at the Okolona Fire Protection District's Station 1, at 8501 Preston Highway.
The box is located outside the main entrance of the fire station and is accessible from both inside and outside. When a newborn is placed inside the temperature-controlled box, an alarm immediately alerts the fire department and places a call to 911, so responders can come take the baby to the hospital.
"She can just show up to a fire department, locate the baby box on the facility, open the door, place her child inside, shut the door and walk away know that this baby is going to be picked up within two minutes," explained Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
This was made possible under Kentucky House Bill 155, which allows for newborn safety devices to be installed at hospitals, police stations and fire stations.
The law allows parents to safely surrender a newborn anonymously and without fear of punishment.
Southern Indiana has already experienced the success of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. In May, a healthy baby girl was found at the Clarksville location.
The founder of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes says the company also runs a 24-hour helpline for any parent who wants more information on the process and their options. That number is 1-866-99BABY1.
