LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a former southern Indiana high school teacher with an alleged history of abuse at multiple schools.
Students at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg said theater teacher Nathan Shewell groomed and sexually abused him. He resigned in 2012, but was then hired at North Central High School in Indianapolis in 2013.
Four former North Central students have now filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township Schools, its board, North Central's principal at the time, Shewell and several others.
Among the allegations in the suit, the students claim Shewell had an acting exercise where he would take students into a closet to re-enact traumatic experiences from their lives and, in some cases, he would touch them inappropriately. The former students also echoed the Silver Creek students' claim that Shewell groomed them.
Shewell was fired from North Central in 2020. His teaching license was revoked for three years by the Indiana Department of Education in 2021.
