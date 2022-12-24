LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been four years since Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash.
Even now, her legacy continues.
On Christmas Eve in 2018, she died in a crash on I-64 and every year since her death, LMPD has gathered to honor her service.
"It's important that we remember the sacrifices that she made," LMPD Lt. Colonel Ryan Bates said. "After she passed we even heard stories about her purchasing a Christmas tree for one of our victims."
Roger Burdette was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's unmarked cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop. The cruiser burst into flames, and Mengedoht died at the scene.
Burdette was found guilty of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn on his cellphone just before he crashed into Mengedoht.
Fellow officers say Mengedoht's passion for the job was seen throughout the community.
In November, the department unveiled its renovated gym in the second division which is dedicated to Mengedoht.
"This wasn't just a job, this wasn't just a profession, this was her assignment from the living God and she was here to fulfill that assignment," LMPD Chaplain Pastor Bill Weedman said.
While Mengedoht's family members weren't physically present, LMPD says the family was able to watch the live stream.
LMPD says it will continue to honor her legacy.
"She will forever be in our hearts and in our memory," Weedman said.
