LMPD officer Cory 'CJ' Galloway.jpg

Louisville Metro Police Officer Cory "CJ" Galloway. (Louisville Metro Police photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people wait for updates on the recovery of Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt — who was shot while responding to a mass shooting at a downtown bank nearly three months ago — many are asking how the other officer who responded is doing.

Wilt and officer Cory "CJ" Galloway were the first officers on scene when a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank on April 10, killing five people and injuring eight others. It was Wilt's fourth-ever shift on the force, and Galloway was his training partner that day.

The officers were met with gunfire at the scene. Wilt was shot in the head, and Galloway was shot in the leg before ultimately firing the shot that killed the gunman.

Wilt was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he underwent brain surgery. He's been fighting ever since, now at Frazier Rehab where his family said he's been going "beyond expectations' in his recovery through various therapies.

LMPD officer nick wilt

Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt

While LMPD and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation have shared updates about Wilt through his recovery, many ask how Galloway is doing.

LMPD told WDRB News on Thursday that Galloway said he feels better each time Wilt shows progress during his rehabilitation.

Both officers are credited with saving lives that April morning. Five people were killed during the shooting, and eight others were injured.

The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive. 

