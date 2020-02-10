LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based security company has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's largest school district, alleging breach of contract.
Morgan Security Services filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court against Jefferson County Public Schools on Feb. 7. The company describes itself on its website as, "a licensed security agency that provides security officers and off-duty police officers for comprehensive protection of clients and properties against all kinds of threats."
According to the lawsuit, JCPS and Morgan Security Services agreed to a contract in which the security company would provide off-duty police and corrections officers to enforce security at JCPS schools. The lawsuit says the contract ran from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, and set the hourly rate for the officers at $39.50 per hour.
But on Aug. 12, 2019, the company was notified by JCPS that, "The Board and the Superintendent have decided that they don't want correction officers working in schools with students this year," according to the lawsuit. The suit further alleges that on Sept. 9, 2019, the company was told that "corrections officers will not be assigned to any school during school hours until further notice. Only POPS certified officers can work in a school." (POPS stands for Peace Officer Professional Standards.)
As a result, Morgan Security Services argues that the terms of the agreed-upon contract were violated.
According to the lawsuit, Michael Newman, principal of Western High School, told Morgan Security Services the school would no longer be using their services due to, "the inability to provide the officers I have requested (everyday, preferably the same officer or two), we will no longer need Morgan Security's Services."
RELATED: POLICE - WITNESS DISARMED WESTERN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING STAFF MEMBER
The suit alleges breach of contract -- and demands compensatory damages and a jury trial.
As a matter of policy, JCPS does not comment on ongoing litigation.
Last year, in a split vote, the Jefferson County Board of Education failed to approve contracts with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the Shively Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to provide 11 school resource officers. That decision left JCPS without school resource officers at any of its schools after the Louisville Metro Council approved a budget that recalled 17 Louisville Metro Police officers from JCPS schools and back into regular patrols.
As a result, the district opted to transition to its own internal security force.
The state legislature recently passed legislation that would force school security officers to be armed. The JCPS board was debating whether or not to arm its officers.
