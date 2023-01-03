LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Collaboration will be a top priority for Louisville's new mayor and a Metro Council filled with numerous newcomers.
Newly elected members of Louisville Metro Council were sworn in and Mayor Craig Greenberg officially spoke to councilors for the first time on Tuesday evening.
Louisville Metro Council held its first meeting of 2023 as seven new council members were sworn in at City Hall in downtown Louisville. There are 26 seats on Metro Council, each representing around 30,000 people. Of the seven new council members, three are Republicans and four are Democrats. The new council members include Tammy Hawkins (D-1), Andrew Owen (D-9), Dan Seum Jr., (R-13), Jennifer Chappell (R-15), Betsy Ruhe (D-21), Jeff Hudson (R-23) and Khalil Batshon (R-25).
Newly elected members of Louisville Metro Council are being sworn in. @LouisvilleMayor will address the council for the first time this evening. pic.twitter.com/SmAdW686Xf— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) January 3, 2023
Greenberg, who was sworn into office on Monday to become the first new mayor for Louisville in more than a decade spoke to Metro Council. James was named one of four deputy mayors for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's administration
"I look forward to continuing meeting you and working with you," Greenberg said to the councilors. "I know that we all love our city and we want to move it to even greater heights."
Greenberg wants there to be collaboration, partnership, communication and transparency between the two branches of government. He is encouraging his administration and the council to question how things have always been done and propose new ideas.
"I'm committed to working with everyone, everyone on Metro Council, regardless of party affiliation, everyone in this entire city, because I truly believe there is far more that unites us than divides us," Greenberg said.
Markus Winkler (D-17) was selected as new Metro Council President after former president David James announced Dec. 1 his decision to step down as president. Winkler believes former mayor Greg Fischer's administration and Metro Council lacked transparency and communication, which caused issues.
Winkler thinks those problems will be resolved with new majority caucus leaders and continued minority caucus leaders, along with new council members.
"I think you've seen the consequence between the lack of relationship between the executive and legislative branch over the past few years, and I think having the branches of government work together to marshal the full resources of government to solve our problems is critical," Winkler said.
Paula McCraney (D-7) will serve as the chair for the minority caucus and Cindi Fowler (D-14) will be vice chair.
"It's a great opportunity to reset, turn the page anew and find a new path forward for the city," Winkler said.
Ever since the city-county merger in 2003, Democrats have held a majority on Louisville Metro Council, even gaining a supermajority in 2018. But two Republicans, Batshon and Seum, flipped their seats in November to slightly shift the balance of power in Metro Council.
Republican leadership will remain the same with Anthony Piagentini (R-19) serving as chair and Kevin Kramer (R-11) as vice chair.
Along with James, Keisha Dorsey left Metro Council for Greenberg's administration. The council will pick new representatives for District 3 and 6 in February.
