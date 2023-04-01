LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elevating youth voices through conversations regarding violence prevention was the focus this week and as its coming to an end, leaders said the work is just beginning.
Young people in the Louisville community said they're eager to see an end to the growing violence in their community. That message followed a day ahead of the end of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
"Even though the goal has been achieved this week, we still have a lot more work to do," Metro Youth Cabinet Member Anja Hamblin said.
Centered around youth violence, since Monday, the mayor's office of safe and healthy neighborhoods has participated in National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
"The overall goal was to really increase the conversations that we were having around youth and the recourses out there in the community to detour youth committing violent crimes," Javoughn Brown-Lewis, a youth engagement specialist, said.
Youth homicides in Louisville tripled between 2018 and 2021. So far in 2023, there's been over 30 homicides.
Hamblin is tasked with bringing awareness and solutions to issues impacting youth.
"If you want to hear about any kind of experience for youth, it's important to go to the youth," Hamblin said. "That's why the Youth Cabinet is such a monumental thing to have."
Combatting youth violence is a top priority for the group.
"Our gun violence reduction summit had 350 people each day so that is showing that Louisville as a community is looking to progress and move forward," Brown-Lewis said.
During a series of events, there were panel discussions, a vendor fair, open mic night and ended Saturday with a youthful gala at the Muhammad Ali Center.
"We have to have action, just talking doesn't get us anywhere but doing things will get us places," Deputy Mayor David James said. "I think a lot of doing will help get us to where we need to be."
