LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of killing a young mother of three with her own gun.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 24-year-own Jaylin Bell in Jefferson District Court Monday morning. He's charged with the murder of 21-year-old Kayla Hunter-Percell on Dec. 6, 2019.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident began that evening with an argument that took place over social media. Witnesses say Hunter-Percell was at an apartment complex on Caldwell Street with two other women, when they began arguing over something on Instagram. At some point, police say Bell arrived and got involved in the argument.
Police say Hunter-Percell got into a car with Bell and was getting ready to leave, when Bell tried to grab the gun that was on her hip. According to the arrest report, she yelled at him to stop because the gun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. That's when police say Bell pulled the gun away from her, and it fired.
The shot hit and killed Hunter-Percell.
Bell fled the scene and wasn't found until Wednesday, more than two months after the murder.
In court, Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf noted his extensive criminal history and the fact that he was already on federal probation when she considered his bond.
"His criminal history includes a charge of facilitation to murder that was amended down to some other charges that he pled guilty to," Judge Wolf said.
In addition to the murder charge, Bell is also charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Hunter-Percell's death. The gun was never found.
Bell's bond was set at $500,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with Hunter-Percell's family, including her three young children.
Related:
Police: Woman in late teens dead after Old Louisville shooting
- Coroner identifies woman shot and killed in Old Louisville
- Family seeks justice after mother of 3 shot and killed in Old Louisville
- Community starts donation drive for 3 young children who lost mother to gun violence
- Families of Louisville murder victims help one another during holiday season
- 24-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Old Louisville
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.