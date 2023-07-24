LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant chain is making a significant contribution to Louisville police officer Nick Wilt.
Wilt was one of the first Louisville Metro Police officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks, battled pneumonia and has been doing rehab at Frazier Rehab, where he has shown "remarkable improvement."
"Officer Wilt is a miracle but he has a long road ahead of him," said Rebecca Grignon-Reker, executive director of Louisville Metro Police Foundation. "Nick is a hero. He did not wait a moment. His mom said he looked at his hands and they were steady. And he rushed in when everyone else was rushing out he rushed in and he saved lives that day."
Wilt is traveling on a long road of recovery. While he is currently in the hospital with his family members by his side, the community hasn't forgotten about him.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 4, the city of St. Matthews, the St. Matthews Police Department and Independence Bank will be collecting money and holding special events to celebrate "the strength and bravery of Officer Wilt."
Wilt Week will help to support the officer and his family during his recovery.
"This money that has been raised allows him to have his family with him all the time," Grignon-Reker said. "They don't have to be at their jobs."
Ashley Bratcher, executive assistant at the St. Matthews Police Department, has been in law enforcement for 15 years. She helped get Wilt Week started after being contacted by the president of Independence Bank.
"We're always on the same team," Bratcher said. "They support each other, we support each other. Same thing with the banking industry, and that's why they get in too."
Texas Roadhouse decided to make a significant commitment.
"Texas Roadhouse is also doing 100% of proceeds that day at all four of their locations," Bratcher said. "They open at three o'clock and every dime goes to Officer Wilt."
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
To learn more about Wilt Week, click here. To donate to the Officer Wilt Fundraiser, click here.
