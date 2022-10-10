LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for Jack Harlow's former DJ accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Louisville club has been delayed.

Ronnie O'Bannon is accused of killing bartender Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during Derby weekend in 2021.

O'Bannon was there with Harlow, who performed at the nightclub on Derby Eve. A lawsuit alleged that both were allowed into the club without going through the same security screenings that were required for everyone else.

The defense says Nash hit O'Bannon in the head with a champagne bottle. He's claimed self-defense in the shooting and pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering with evidence.

O'Bannon's trial, which was scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 11, has been pushed back and will be "continued to" Feb. 14 for trial, according to the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney.

