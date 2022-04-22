LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second victim of a deadly Derby Eve shooting at a Louisville night club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Jack Harlow, the night club and others.
According to court documents, Abelson Barthelemy filed the suit in Jefferson Circuit Court Thursday against the Vibes Nightclub; owner Allen Evans, III; Sentryx Security, LLC; Generation Now, LLC; and Harlow.
The lawsuit identifies Barthelemy as one of two victims who were shot at the Vibes Restaurant and Lounge on April 30, 2021 into May 1, 2021, during a Derby Eve party. Barthelemy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the other victim, 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, died as a result of her injuries.
Both Harlow and his DJ, Ronnie O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, were in attendance. O'Bannon turned himself in to police on May 11 after he was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting.
O'Bannon said he was defending himself and shot Nash, a mother of two, as she was attacking him with a champagne bottle.
Late last year, Nash's family filed a lawsuit against the club and owner Evans, later amending that lawsuit to include Harlow, security company, Sentryx Security, LLC, and a company Harlow contracts with, Generation Now, LLC.
Like that lawsuit, Barthelemy's lawsuit, filed on Thursday, accuses the defendants of failing to provide proper security for the event, and alleges that Harlow and O'Bannon were allowed into the club without going through the same security screenings that were required for everyone else. It goes on to request monetary awards for damages and attorney fees.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Jack Harlow added to lawsuit filed by family of server fatally shot on Derby Eve
- Lawsuit: Nightclub didn't do enough to protect server fatally shot on Derby Eve
- Bond lowered, posted for Jack Harlow's DJ in connection to fatal shooting at Louisville nightclub
- Attorney: DJ accused of killing Louisville server says she hit him with champagne bottle
- With person of interest ID'd, family of Shively shooting victim ask witnesses to come forward
- Jack Harlow's DJ says he was 'attacked' by woman he is accused of killing at Louisville nightclub
- Jack Harlow: 'My heart is broken' after DJ charged with murdering woman at Louisville nightclub
- Man charged with murder at Louisville nightclub is a person of interest in 2020 fatal shooting, Shively police say
- Jack Harlow's DJ charged in fatal shooting at Derby Eve party at Louisville nightclub
- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow seen in video at fatal shooting at local club
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.