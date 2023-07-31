LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tyler Gerth was shot in Jefferson Square park more than three years ago, and his family refuses to let him be forgotten.
The "Be Excellent To Each Other" 5K will be held Aug. 5, a fundraiser benefitting Building Equal Bridges The Tyler Gerth Foundation, which his family said has raised more than $150,000 and created a scholarship at his alma mater, Trinity High School. It will start in Waterfront Park at the base of the Big Four Bridge.
Gena Gerth, Tyler's mother, said her son loved to participate in charity runs, and the name comes straight from his mouth.
"One of his favorite sayings was 'Be excellent to each other,'" Gerth said. "So that's why we call the fundraiser that. He was always that guy that was looking out for the underdog."
Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died after being shot in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. Gerth's family said he was a passionate photographer and activist who was at the park that night "documenting the movement, capturing and communicating the messages of peace and justice."
"He was that person that was out there taking action to make a difference in the world," Gerth said.
Jefferson Square Park has been the epicenter of Louisville's monthlong protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and now-former Detective Brett Hankison, who were serving a "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.
The shooting came on the heels of a day that had police on high alert with the potential of counter-protesters. Demonstrations ultimately remained peaceful until the shooting occurred. Witness video from the scene showed people running from the square, hiding behind bushes and buildings and diving behind vehicles to avoid gunfire.
Gerth's family, not letting him die in vain, is keeping his memory alive with a foundation and annual 5K run and walk. After more than 300 people attended the inaugural 5K in 2021, the family has seen attendance dwindle. As of Monday, about 75 people had signed up.
Gerth said it's crucial to carry on her late son's mission.
"We still have work to do," she said. "Really think about what you can do to make a difference and make the world a better place than when you came."
Authorities identified Steven Lopez, 23, as the man suspected of shooting and killing Gerth. Lopez was arrested and faces charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He has a status hearing Sept. 25, and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.
"It's been devastating," Gerth said. "I miss him as much today as I ever did, but you take it one day at a time."
To race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. There will be entertainment, inflatables for the kids, and face painting. For more information on the event and to register, click here.
"It's fun way to end the summer and to honor Tyler and have all the proceeds go back to the foundation," Gerth said. "We're just trying to make a difference, continue his legacy and celebrate him."
Related Stories:
- Trinity High School unveils sculpture honoring Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth
- Inaugural 5k honors Tyler Gerth 1 year after he was killed in downtown Louisville
- Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth remembered for passion, desire for change
- 'He was my hero' | Family, community pay tribute to shooting victim with vigil at Jefferson Square Park
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.