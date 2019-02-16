LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The casino at Belterra Casino Resort and Horseshoe Southern Indiana have reopened after being forced to close earlier this week because of rising floodwaters.
Saturday, officials with the Florence, Indiana, Belterra said they had been forced to close casino floor on Feb. 13 because of the high river levels.
Bellterra's property didn't sustain any damage because of flooding, and officials expect to return to "full operating capacity," with Saturday night's Dennis Miller show still scheduled for 7 p.m.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana said in an email Saturday that they had also reopened, and the floodwaters had receded enough for guests to safely return to the property, where the casino, restaurants and shops will be open.
Horseshoe was forced to close on Tuesday because of flooded roadways, which also shut down Highway 111 leading to the casino.
Related stories:
- High floodwaters shut down main road leading to Horseshoe Southern Indiana
- Rising Ohio River forces Horseshoe Southern Indiana to close temporarily
- Flood-weary business owner on River Road takes preventive action -- by turning on faucets
- Flooding along River Road closes roads and displaces residents
- River Road businesses feel better prepared for 2019 flooding
- MSD activating 6 flood pumping stations in Louisville as waters rise
- Utica officials work to quickly fill 1,000 sandbags to fight flooding
- VIDEO | Serious flooding reported by DNR officials in Jackson County, Indiana
- 8 water rescues reported in Jackson County since Thursday due to flooding
- IMAGES | Businesses along Ohio River prepare for potential flooding this week
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.