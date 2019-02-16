HORSESHOE SOUTHERN INDIANA - COURTESY FACEBOOK.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The casino at Belterra Casino Resort and Horseshoe Southern Indiana have reopened after being forced to close earlier this week because of rising floodwaters. 

Saturday, officials with the Florence, Indiana, Belterra said they had been forced to close casino floor on Feb. 13 because of the high river levels.

Bellterra's property didn't sustain any damage because of flooding, and officials expect to return to "full operating capacity," with Saturday night's Dennis Miller show still scheduled for 7 p.m.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana said in an email Saturday that they had also reopened, and the floodwaters had receded enough for guests to safely return to the property, where the casino, restaurants and shops will be open.

Horseshoe was forced to close on Tuesday because of flooded roadways, which also shut down Highway 111 leading to the casino. 

