LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blood donations went up after two mass shootings last week, but some are worried that it won't last long.
The Kentucky Blood Center saw more than 50 first-time donors at a donation event over the weekend. People were wanting to help out after a violent week in Louisville.
While appreciative, those with the blood center are concerned the uptick in donations won't last. The Kentucky Blood Center said 400 donors a day are needed to properly supply its hospital partners across the state.
Last year, it averaged under 275 donors a day.
"People did step up to the plate, came out, I think when people were asking us now a week removed from the event, 'Hey, how can I help?' It's really that consistent blood donation is what we need," Eric Lindsey, with the Kentucky Blood Center, said. "It was obviously needed last week but it's needed every day."
The Kentucky Blood Center said every two seconds someone needs a blood transfusion nationwide.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
