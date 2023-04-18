LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizations said Kentuckians are showing up to support one another by donating blood, after deadly shootings over the past week in Louisville.
In a statement from the American Red Cross Kentucky Region, Amber Youngblood, the Senior Director of Communications said:
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the people of Louisville and all of those affected by tragic shootings Monday, April 10, at Old National Bank, and this past weekend across Louisville including Chickasaw Park this past weekend."
The Red Cross said it has received a "tremendous outpouring of support as people seek to roll up a sleeve."
According to Youngblood, the Red Cross provided more than 170 units of blood products to UofL Hospital in response to the April 10 mass shooting, and more than 20 units following the shooting at Chickasaw Park on April 15.
"We want to assure you that blood needs from these events have been met at this time," Youngblood said in an email.
The Red Cross said it's important that eligible individuals schedule an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks and months to ensure a readily available blood supply.
People can sign up for an appointment at the Red Cross online by clicking here.
"My message to everyone is to continue to give blood," UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said last Wednesday. "One thing we see is --we see an uptick during the immediate period of time following incidents like this, but as I said the other day on the media, we treat these types of incidents every single day, and we never know when we're going to need that."
He said giving blood is a life-saving donation.
This past Saturday, The Kentucky Blood Center held a blood drive at Lynn Family Stadium. The drive was hosted in coordination with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.
"We were at capacity for both buses we brought for the drive. We registered 66 donors and collected 53 total products," Director of Media and Branding Eric Lindsey said in a statement.
Each donation can save up to three lives, meaning around 160 people could be directly impacted by this blood drive.
Lindsey said some people had to be turned away because the drive was at capacity, but they were referred to the local donation centers.
He said of the 66 donors, 51 were first-time donors.
"That number really illustrates that people who had not given before really wanted to give back in the wake of the shooting. Our hope is that it's not a one-time thing; that they had a good experience and understand that the need for blood is constant, and regardless of what the need is, the most important thing is that the blood is already available, when that need arises," said Lindsey.
For information on additional, upcoming blood drives through the Kentucky Blood Center, click here.
People can also visit Kentucky Blood Center donor locations in Middletown or Hillview, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
