LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are more than 9,000 people without electrical power around the Louisville area on Tuesday night, four days after severe weather hit the city.
After higher than average temperatures the past few days, people without power are now facing colder weather as crews continue to work on restoring electricity.
LG&E crews were working to get trees off power lines near Jefferson Mall on Tuesday night. Several homes in the area are without heat as temperatures drop.
WDRB meteorologists forecast Wednesday to have a low of 33 degrees Fahrenheit, while the remainder of the week isn't expected to be warmer than 52 degrees.
LG&E Customers in Jefferson County like Gabby Reedus are uncomfortable inside their homes.
"Right now, it's like 62," Reedus said. "We're like all right let's go get a heater and make it work."
As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were still more than 9,000 LG&E/KU customers without power in Jefferson County, part of more than 21,000 statewide, according to LG&E/KU's outage map.
Reedus has been without power since last week's storms. She's spent the last few days trying to get by without power.
"We're set and ready to go," Reedus said. "Bought the kerosene for the heater, it was all out at one location so we had to go to some other locations so we could find some."
LG&E said majority of customers service should be restored by Wednesday 11 p.m. But, encourages people to keep checking the power outage map, because specific locations' restoration time may change depending on when crews get there and assess the work.
"They are restoring the power lines that may feed hundreds of customers," said LG&E spokesperson, Liz Pratt. "They're restoring the power lines that may feed six customers so they are continuing to work around the clock."
While waiting until then, Reedus is spending money on items she otherwise wouldn't have to buy.
She went to a hotel on Friday night, but it lost power too, and went to a second hotel Saturday night.
The food in her refrigerator has also gone bad.
The Louisville woman hopes to buy a generator to avoid power issues in the future.
"We are more fortunate than some people but just it being cold and not really investing in that generator, we're going to now," Reedus said.
Reedus said people have helped her and she was pleased to see crews working across the street from her.
"As soon as I pulled in today, I was just ecstatic and happy for it," Reedus said. "Just waiting for it to get done."
The storms and the aftermath also forced Jefferson County Public Schools to close Monday amid ongoing power and internet outages. Students went back to class Tuesday after power had been restored to all schools.
