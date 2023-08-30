LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators arrested a man in connection with a street racing incident on West Broadway in May.
Court documents indicate that LMPD officers spotted 33-year-old Bryan Calloway recklessly driving a black 2022 Dodge Challenger in the area of South 9th Street and West Broadway on May 6. An LMPD officer saw Calloway and an unnamed co-defendant racing each other in that area and tried to make a traffic stop but Calloway "ignored police and continued to flee down Broadway."
He disregarded several traffic lights as he continued "at a high rate of speed," according to the arrest slip. That's when officers stopped chasing Calloway because of safety reasons. During a follow-up investigation, an LMPD investigator learned that the car was registered to Calloway's grandmother and showed up at the Russell neighborhood address listed on the registration Aug. 29. The officer spoke with the woman, who said her grandson, Calloway, was the only person who used the vehicle because she was unable to drive due to medical reasons.
Police said the woman attempted to locate Calloway "by calling down into the basement." He was subsequently arrested, and the Dodge Challenger was seized. He is facing several charges, including fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, racing a motor vehicle on a public highway and reckless driving.
During Calloway's arraignment Wednesday morning, the county attorney argued street racing is a safety concern in Louisville and his bond should remain the same. But Calloway's attorney asked Judge Sara Nicholson to release him on his own recognizance, meaning he wouldn't have to pay any bail.
Nicholson released Calloway, but he isn't allowed to drive. LMPD seized the car, one of 50 vehicles impounded under the city's new street racing ordinance.
