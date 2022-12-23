LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping heat and plumbing working is a challenge during extremely cold temperatures.
Many utility companies in Kentuckiana have increased staffing in the field and at call centers to meet demand after Thursday's winter storm.
Brant Heating and Cooling said they've taken about five times the amount of calls compared to a normal winter day, most relating to furnaces that are not working or struggling to keep up.
Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing covers Louisville and several other cities in the region and said they've taken in about 1,700 calls in the past 24 hours.
Matt Tyner, with Jarboe's, said they're prioritizing medical emergencies, failing furnaces and potential water damage.
"If you do have the ability, try and put some additional insulation, anything that might be available around the home, to be able to just provide a barrier to keep the wind out," Tyner said.
Temperatures will continue to be below freezing, so you should continue running a drop from your sink and keep cabinets open to warm pipes.
