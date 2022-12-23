LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU are asking customers to help it conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid.
The utility company said that pressure is creating scattered power outages, but technicians are "working diligently" to minimize extended impact.
In an effort to reduce energy consumption, LG&E will perform "brief service interruptions" across the region Friday night. The goal is for the outages to last about 30 minutes.
Customers are asked to take a number of steps to help in conservation efforts.
- Adjusting thermostats to the lowest comfortable setting, and turn it down several more degrees when not at home.
- Reducing reliance on other heating sources.
- Wearing extra layers.
- Using extra blankets.
- Closing dampers and doors on fireplaces when not in use, unless it is a gas fireplace.
- Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.
- Turn off all unnecessary lights, including holiday lights, and appliances.
- Run dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.
- Open curtains, drapes or blinds during the day to let the sun provide heat, and close them at night to retain heat.
- Make sure furniture and/or drapes aren't blocking air registers.
- Prepare cold meals using a microwave oven or a slow cooker, as they use less power than ovens.
For more tips, click here.
LG&E said both extreme cold and high winds pose challenges for power lines. High winds, in particular, can cause tree limbs covered with snow and ice to break and fall into power lines. Wind gusts can also blow power lines into each other.
There are more than 350 technicians out in the field, and a public safety response team is working to stay on top of any outages.
LG&E expects outage numbers to continue to fluctuate. Customers should report any power outages they experience. That can be done by calling 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370, texting OUTAGE to 454358, or through the LG&E phone app. For more information on reporting an outage, click here.
To look at LG&E's outage map, click here. You can also text STATUS to 454358 for outage updates.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, an estimated 18,169 LG&E customers were without power in Kentucky.
In southern Indiana, Clark County REMC is also asking customers to conserve power, but didn't mention any rolling blackouts.
