Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, was released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on July 28, 2023 to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community continues to rally around Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt, who was shot during the mass shooting at Old National Bank five months ago.
Wilt was one of the first officers on the scene in downtown Louisville just before 9 a.m. on April 10, his fourth-ever shift on the force. He and his training partner, Cory "CJ" Galloway, were met with gunfire. Wilt was shot in the head and rushed into emergency surgery. Galloway, who was also shot and injured, fired the shot that hit the shooter.
Five people were killed and eight others were injured. Wilt remained in the hospital in critical condition for several months, making progress every day. He was eventually transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, where he was released in July.
Next Saturday, Sept. 23, a benefit motorcycle ride will raise money for Wilt and his family. The benefit joins a string of other benefits held over the last several months to help the Wilt family pay for medical bills and other expenses. In August, the family was given $170,000 from "Wilt Week" in St. Matthews.
The benefit ride starts and ends at the Eagles Club on College Drive in Louisville. Registration starts at 10 a.m. The ride starts at 12 p.m., and the day wraps up at 6 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt waves to a camera as he prepared to leave the hospital nearly four months after being shot in the line of duty. Image courtesy Louisville Metro Police on social media. July 28, 2023
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a picture of him meeting with Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the line of duty at the scene of a mass shooting in April at Old National Bank in Louisville. Image courtesy of Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear July 28, 2023
IMAGES | LMPD Officer Nick Wilt heads home after nearly 4 months in the hospital
Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt waving to a crowd of people at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Organizers said there will also be live music, food, an auction and raffles, so those who don't ride a motorcycle can still show up and provide their support after 2:30 p.m.
Registration is $20 and all proceeds will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which will give the funds to the Wilt family.
Also this month, WAKY Radio is celebrating its 65th year on air with an anniversary concert. This year's concert, which is being held at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 17, will benefit Wilt.
Tickets are $25 each plus a service fee and are available through Ticketmaster.com now or at the Iroquois Amphitheater box office. To purchase tickets, click here.
The police foundation said Wilt is making continued progress in his recovery.
"Officer Wilt continues to make improvements every day," said Rebecca Grignon-Reker, with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. "He continues to exceed or meet the therapist's expectations."
Wilt and his family will also serve as the grand marshals of the annual Gaslight Festival this Thursday, Sept. 14, in Jeffersontown.