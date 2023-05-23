LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Victims and survivors of the Old National Bank shooting could get money soon.

The National Compassion Fund and the Community Foundation of Louisville are collecting money for anyone who suffered physically or emotionally from the mass shooting, where five people died in downtown Louisville on April 10, 2023. 

National Compassion Fund Executive Director Jeff Dion said victims and survivors can use the money however they wish.

IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting

People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting. 

"I always say that the success or failure of a fund is never measured by how much is donated or how much each individual victim gets, but whether we have been good stewards of those funds," Dion said. "And made sure that 100% of the money whatever is donated is passed through."

Victims and survivors must apply on their own. The online application opens next month, on June 14. The deadline for all applicants is July 7.

Applicants who lack access to the internet are invited to call the toll-free applicant assistance number at 844-743-3334 extension 702 for guidance on alternative filing assistance.

For a copy of the Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund's draft protocol, click here.

If you'd like to help, you have until July 20 to contribute to the fund. You can donate to the fund by clicking here

The groups are also raising money for the victims and survivors of last month's shooting at Chickasaw Park. For a copy of the Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund's draft protocol, click here. To donate online, click here. To donate offline, click here.

For more information about either of these funds, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags