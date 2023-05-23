All that remains of a memorial honoring the five victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville is a piece of plywood being used to board up a window. It's painted with a yellow and blue heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong." This photo shows the memorial as of Monday, May 15, 2023. (WDRB photo)
The National Compassion Fund and the Community Foundation of Louisville are collecting money for anyone who suffered physically or emotionally from the mass shooting, where five people died in downtown Louisville on April 10, 2023.
National Compassion Fund Executive Director Jeff Dion said victims and survivors can use the money however they wish.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting
People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting.
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
"I always say that the success or failure of a fund is never measured by how much is donated or how much each individual victim gets, but whether we have been good stewards of those funds," Dion said. "And made sure that 100% of the money whatever is donated is passed through."
Victims and survivors must apply on their own. The online application opens next month, on June 14. The deadline for all applicants is July 7.
Applicants who lack access to the internet are invited to call the toll-free applicant assistance number at 844-743-3334 extension 702 for guidance on alternative filing assistance.
For a copy of the Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund's draft protocol, click here.
If you'd like to help, you have until July 20 to contribute to the fund. You can donate to the fund by clicking here.