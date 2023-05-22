All that remains of a memorial honoring the five victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville is a piece of plywood being used to board up a window. It's painted with a yellow and blue heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong." This photo shows the memorial as of Monday, May 15, 2023. (WDRB photo)
But Monday, a spokesperson for the bank said they hope to share plans in the near future.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old National Bank is still working on plans for its downtown Louisville location after last month's mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.
WDRB News reported last week that the bank was preparing an announcement. But Monday, a spokesperson for the bank said they hope to share plans in the near future. It's unclear what the announcement may include.
The downtown Louisville branch has been closed since the April 10 shooting. People showed up to drop off flowers and pay their respects in the days that followed, but those memorials have since been removed. All that remains of the memorial is a piece of plywood painted with a blue and yellow heart symbolizing "Louisville Strong."
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting
People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
Nick Wilt, one of the first Louisville Metro Police officers on the scene, was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital for brain surgery and has been fighting for his life. Last week, his family said he's "the most awake he has been." He was taken off of a ventilator and moved to Frazer Rehab earlier this month, where he has shown signs of improvement.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also still raising money for Wilt and his family.
To donate, click here, and select the Officer Nick Wilt fund.
The foundation is also raising money for the victims' families and survivors of the shooting.
To donate, click here, and select the victims' fund.
Two local businesses are also hosting fundraisers for Wilt's family this week. Tuesday, all Bearno's Pizza locations in Kentuckiana will donate 20% of all dine-in, carry-out and delivery sales to the family.
This weekend, Fun Tea, a tea shop on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, will also host a fundraiser. This Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, the shop will donate 15% of all sales to Wilt and his family.