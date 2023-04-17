LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police said the family of Officer Nickolas Wilt "sees and feels the love," as the city and department continues to pray for his recovery.
Wilt, a 26-year-old officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, is the only patient from the mass shooting who remains hospitalized. At the time of this writing, he remains in the hospital in critical condition. Police said Wilt was shot in head and rushed into brain surgery, after the April 10 attack.
UofL Health said Monday that the only other patient from last week's mass shooting at Old National Bank has been released.
Wilt had just graduated from the police academy last month just days before he was shot. He and his training officer were among the first officers to arrive on scene last Monday.
A bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace early on the morning of Monday, April 10, killing five people while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. Police shot and killed the 25-year-old gunman.
Nine people, including three police officers, were treated for injuries, according to UofL Health. Seven have now been treated and released. One of the wounded, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, later died, police said Monday night. Also killed in the shooting were bank executives Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.
