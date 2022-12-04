LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years.
"It used to be rare for 10 or more homicides in any month but now it’s common," 2X said. "The pain from all this violence impacts many other lives and can be devastating."
This year, more than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire. 2022 has already become the third-deadliest year in Louisville Metro history, surpassing 117 homicides in 2016.
"The losses and trauma from each killing and shooting are real for families, friends and kids close to the victims," 2X said. The kids struggle, have trouble learning in school, and their lives will never be the same."
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
2X said 583 people were wounded by gunfire last year.
Four days into December, at least four people have been killed this month. A father killed his wife and two daughters at a home near Valley Station on Saturday. A man was killed in an Iroquois Park neighborhood late Saturday night.
More than 500 people have been murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
