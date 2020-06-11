LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheers erupted outside Metro Hall on Thursday night as "Breonna's Law" unanimously passed Louisville's Metro Council, banning the use of no-knock warrants in the city.
An amendment making Breonna's Law a total ban of no-knock warrants, which allow police to enter a home without announcing their presence, was introduced and unanimously approved during Thursday's Metro Council meeting. The legislation initially limited police use of no-knock warrants to extreme circumstances involving a threat of harm or death to officers or civilians.
Breonna's Law also ensures that body cameras must be worn by all officers executing a warrant for at least five minutes before and after the warrant is issued. That video must also be maintained for at last five years.
"It's not very often that we get 26 out of 26 votes on anything," said Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1, one of the original sponsors of Breonna's Law. "... I'm proud to be a Louisvillian; this is probably the proudest feeling that I have had in the five years that I have been a member of this Council, so it's a good day to be a Louisvillian, and the entire world is watching us."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a tweet that he plans to sign Breonna's Law "as soon as it hits my desk."
"I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit," Fischer said in the tweet.
The passing of Breonna's Law was one of the key demands of protesters who have taken to Louisville's streets over the past two weeks to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT who was shot eight times and killed by LMPD officers during a supposed drug raid on March 13. Officers used a no-knock warrant to enter Taylor's apartment.
"That's all she wanted to do was save lives," said Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, after Breonna's Law was passed. "With this law, she'll get to continue to do that, so we're grateful for that. She would be so — she would be so happy."
The killing of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country.
Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
Before Breonna's Law passed Thursday in Louisville, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky announced that he filed legislation prohibiting the use of no-knock warrants around the country. Paul's legislation is called the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act."
"If we can do this here, we can do this in 49 other states across the nation," said Sexton Smith, D-4. "... Louisville, Kentucky is black in consciousness today, and my challenge and my request to the nation is, 'Can we all be black in consciousness?'"
"This is a moment," added civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is among a team of lawyers representing Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved in the raid on her apartment. "... This is a moment to address the historic disparate treatment of black Americans at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve them."
This story will be updated.
