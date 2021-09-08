LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said it will pay property owners in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision whose homes or yards were disrupted during the recent search for clues related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
On Wednesday, Timothy Beam, a spokesman for the FBI Louisville, told WDRB News that anyone whose property was damaged would be reimbursed.
"We (FBI Louisville) will pay for the restoration," Beam said in a statement. "It will be our responsibility to get the homeowners' property back to 'pre-search' conditions."
During the search, which began Aug. 24 and was declared complete on Sept. 7, the FBI said it uncovered "multiple items of interest." The agency declined to elaborate on the nature of the items.
At one point during the investigation, the search zeroed in on the driveway of one particular home, which was built by a construction company owned by Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance on July 3, 2015. Houck is the only person who has been named as a suspect in her disappearance, but has never faced any charges. Property records show the home at the focus of the FBI's search was built the same year Rogers went missing.
Large construction equipment tore up the driveway and hauled large piles of dirt and concrete slabs away from the search. Agents were also seen earlier in the week using SONAR equipment.
Rogers' family said the search gave them renewed hope that the case will be solved.
