LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 9 of the high school football season.
With 87% of the vote, New Albany High School's Davaugn Stovall and Brendon Sandven are the first co-winners of the 2019 season for their blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Jennings County.
Stovall broke through the line to block the kick, and the ball went right into the arms of Sandven, who proceeded to take the blocked punt back 35 yards for the score. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-20.
Stovall and Sandven join Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Stay tuned for our Week 10 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
