LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney.
Inside the Bullitt County Courthouse, Dakota Hill gave a statement Thursday morning apologizing and asking for forgiveness. Hill said he recognized the "burden" he's placed on Serenity's loved ones.
"I'm sorry for the way my actions have affected the lives of your family," Hill said in court. "And I understand no amount of time will bring Serenity back, but I hope that it will help you heal."
He went on to say, "I have to learn to forgive myself on the long road ahead, but I also ask for your forgiveness as well, because although some day I may be free again, I know that only forgiveness would truly set me free. I'm so sorry for the loss that I have caused to your family, and I pray for you all in your time of grief and suffering."
Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney Bailey Taylor said under Kentucky law, Hill will come up for parole after serving 20 years, but Taylor said the chances of Hill actually being granted parole are "slim and none."
After pleading guilty in late May, Hill is now sentenced to five decades in prison for the murder of Serenity, who was the daughter of his girlfriend, Catherine McKinney. Catherine McKinney recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Serenity's death and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The sentencing of Hill wraps up a case that WDRB has been following for more than one year.
In February of 2022, Serenity's maternal grandfather reported the little girl missing in Shelby County after several loved ones hadn't seen her since Dec. 24, 2020. Just a few weeks after reporting her missing, detectives found Serenity's body in a suitcase in a wooded area near the line between Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
In October of 2022, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings released a copy of the medical examiner's report related to Serenity's death. The report listed the manner of death as a homicide, but said the cause of death was "undetermined."
The child's paternal grandmother, Melody Roller, and other family members have been at court proceedings every time and said nothing will ever be justice.
"How do you put justice on a 4-year-old little girl that was murdered the way that she was? When I think about justice and my granddaughter, you just can't put them together. It just doesn't come together because she deserved more. She deserved to live her life," Roller said Thursday morning, shortly after Hill was sentenced.
During the sentencing hearing, Roller read a victim impact statement from her son, DJ, who is Serenity's biological father.
"You took an innocent life away way too soon," Roller read from the paper.
Serenity's paternal grandfather gave a victim impact statement on behalf of the entire family, saying they were robbed and their time with Serenity was cut short.
"Nobody ever expects this to happen to your family. Just never think you're going to get that call," said Charleen Gadd, Serenity's paternal great-grandmother, outside the courthouse.
Gadd said she doesn't believe Hill is truly sorry for his actions, despite what he said in court.
"He had no remorse. He didn't show any tears. He didn't. He read a statement probably somebody else wrote for him, is the way I feel," she said.
As far as forgiveness, Roller said she's searching for that, but said it will take time.
"This feels like the final funeral," she said, just minutes after Hill learned his 50-year sentence.
She said she is now painting rocks with Serenity's name on them, placing them wherever she goes as a way to keep her granddaughter's name alive.
"It's been really therapeutic," said Roller. "We placed a lot in Shelbyville. We've done over 77 rocks and so, we're trying."
Next month, Serenity would have celebrated her 6th birthday. Roller is planning to hold a birthday party at Clear Creek Park in Shelby County. The community is welcome to attend. Roller said she'll hold that celebration every year in memory of her only granddaughter.
