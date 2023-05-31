LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with the murder of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl has entered a guilty plea in the case, effectively avoiding a trial.
Dakota Hill, 28, pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of Serenity McKinney. Prosecutors are recommending a 50-year prison sentence.
A judge still has to formally sentence Hill. That sentencing has been scheduled for July 6.
Without a plea deal, the case would have gone to trial next month.
In February 2022, Serenity's maternal grandfather reported her missing in Shelby County after several loved ones hadn't seen her since Dec. 24, 2020. Just a few weeks later, detectives found Serenity's body in a suitcase in a wooded area near the Jefferson/Bullitt County line.
In October 2022, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings released a copy of the medical examiner's report related to Serenity's death. The report listed the manner of death as a homicide but said the cause of death was "undetermined."
Last month, a judge sentenced Catherine "Abby" McKinney, Serenity's mother, to 12 years in prison for her involvement in Serenity's death. Catherine McKinney had been charged with murder but ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in an April 14 plea agreement.
McKinney was expected to testify against Hill, if the case went to trial.
This story will be updated.
