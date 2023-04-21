LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The excitement is building on the eve of Thunder Over Louisville.
From pointing to the jets in the sky practicing for the airshow, to walking the grounds at Waterfront Park, the city was bustling on Friday with talk of the fireworks show as the excitement builds and people file into the city.
"They're in for business or whatever else and they're asking what the planes are all about, so they're like 'Oh, well, we're in town, we might as well check it out,'" said James Wardley, assistant general manager at Doc Crow's.
During the airshow practice and event setup, downtown businesses were also getting in the spirit, looking forward to the prospect of an increase in foot traffic.
"It's crazy to me because I live down here," said Engelica Culotta, general manager at Parlour. "You don't realize how many people come into town for Thunder Over Louisville, so it's really exciting."
Aircraft practice over the Ohio River one day before Thunder Over Louisville 2023. Image taken April 21, 2023. (Photo by: Travis K. Kircher / WDRB)
Crews set up booths along the Ohio River one day before Thunder Over Louisville 2023. Image taken April 21, 2023. (Photo by: Travis K. Kircher / WDRB)
Entrance to the downtown Chow Wagon one day before Thunder Over Louisville 2023. Image taken April 21, 2023. (Photo by: Travis K. Kircher / WDRB)
