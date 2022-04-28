LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man accused of trying to kill a mayoral candidate looked at online profiles for at least three other candidates in the same race.
A federal judge on Thursday unsealed 800 pages of Quintez Brown's web history, showing what he was searching for in the days leading up to the shooting.
Court records show Brown watched a YouTube video demonstrating what happens if you load a gun with the bullets backwards the day before police say he tried to shoot and kill Craig Greenberg. Records also show Brown searched for guns and how to buy one at a pawn shop.
Police said he used that information on Feb. 14 when he showed up at Greenberg's Butchertown campaign headquarters and opened fire. No one was injured, but a bullet grazed Greenberg's sweater, leaving a small rip.
Brown is charged in both state and federal court. The records released Thursday also reveal searches for Greenberg's address, his kids and many visits to his various social media pages.
The court documents released Thursday also showed Brown searched for Bill Dieruf, a Republican candidate in the Louisville mayor's race and current leader in Jeffersontown.
"Somebody who has committed a serious crime, that is a threat," Dieruf said. "We need to keep them incarcerated until which time they are set free by the courts."
On the same day of the shooting at Greenberg's office, Brown searched for the Jeffersontown City Hall. Dieruf said the FBI alerted him, but he's not concerned.
"The fact that somebody Googled me, it wakes you up but it's nothing compared to the mother who has lost a child, not even close to it," he said. "So the thought of saying, 'Why aren't you (concerned)?' It's not there because my concern is keeping the rest of the community safe."
In a statement to the media Thursday afternoon, Dieruf said the knowledge doesn't change his daily life or the way he runs the city of Jeffersontown.
"As mayor for the past 11 years, I'm sure my name has been Googled many times for various reasons," he said. "Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders and I met with FBI agents then regarding what they found and were told the information was confidential because of the ongoing investigation."
This comes about two weeks after federal prosecutors laid out Brown's search history during an April 15 detainment hearing in an attempt to keep him behind bars without bond. At that hearing, prosecutors claimed Brown went to Greenberg's home on Feb. 13 with a gun, which jammed when a bullet was put in backwards. The next day, Brown bought a new gun at a pawn shop and headed to Greenberg's campaign office.
A federal magistrate judge granted Brown's release on home incarceration, but prosecutors appealed, keeping him in jail.
A detention hearing was held for Brown on Thursday, where Western District of Kentucky Judge Benjamin Beaton said he will issue a written ruling sometime next week.
Prosecutors are trying to frame Brown as calculated and dangerous. But the defense said the activist, writer, and once star student is battling mental illness. His online footprint now something that could be used to bolster both sides of the case.
Brown will remain in custody while Beaton considers his case.
Data also shows Brown's visits to the campaign pages of mayoral candidates Tim Findley Jr. and Shameka Parrish Wright, both Democrats. Findley declined to comment for this story and Parrish Wright has not yet responded.
