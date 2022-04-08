LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of walking into the campaign office of mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg and firing a gun pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Friday.
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with interfering with a federally protected right, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.
Brown was arrested at home by federal agents on Wednesday night. While facing state charges, he was on home incarceration with an ankle monitor following his release on Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
Prosecutors plan to ask the judge to keep Brown in custody pending trial. He will remain incarcerated at least until a detention hearing next week.
Brown was arrested shortly after shooting Craig Greenburg in his office on Story Avenue in Butchertown on Feb. 14.
In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment.
Attorneys for Brown asked prosecutors to provide them with any evidence related to Brown's mental health that was presented to the federal Grand Jury before the detention hearing on Friday. Attorneys for Brown will argue that he should be released to receive additional mental health treatment.
"In each of those instances, the judges in those courts found that he was suffering from mental illness," said attorney Patrick Renn. "We want to get those records and have family members, friends, people that he's worked with to be able to present that evidence."
If convicted, Brown faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
Trial Attorney Jolee Porter, of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory, from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, are prosecuting the federal case.
Related stories:
- Federal charges filed against man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate
- Louisville activist arraigned in mayoral candidate shooting case
- Louisville Bar Association holds panel on bill that would ban charitable bail
- Grand jury indicts Quintez Brown in connection to shooting at Craig Greenberg's office
- McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations
- Quintez Brown allowed to enter psychiatric hospital after allegedly shooting at mayoral candidate
- Case against man charged in shooting at Louisville mayor candidate's office goes to grand jury
- Craig Greenberg says campaign is 'traumatized' by release of alleged shooter
- Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to ban charitable bail
- Man charged with shooting at mayoral candidate leaves jail after local nonprofit posts bond
- Greenberg says his 'resolve is stronger than ever' after being shot at in mayoral campaign office
- Bond raised, mental evaluation planned for Louisville activist charged in shooting at mayoral candidate's office
- Local activist arrested for attempted shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate
- 'Surreal experience' | Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg describes shooting at Butchertown campaign office
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.