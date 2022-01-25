LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell toured Frankfort's tornado disaster recovery center Tuesday, urging support for tornado relief in western Kentucky to continue.
"I think the most important thing is those who want to help to not sort of disappear over the period of time," he said. "What we need to do with these various government agencies is stick with them for the long haul. This is not going to get better as quickly as they would like, or we would like. So don't give up hope. Look forward. Let's rebuild."