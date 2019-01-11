LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District has fired Roger Burdette, the truck driver who was involved in the crash that killed Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve.
News of the termination came in a statement from MSD Friday afternoon.
"MSD has terminated the employment of tractor trailer driver Roger Burdette," the statement said. "The termination was effective immediately from the issuance of a letter on January 9, 2019."
"Along with the Louisville community, MSD continues to mourn the loss of Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht," the statement continued. "Her death is a tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and the Louisville Metro Police Department who serve our community every day."
In the termination letter, MSD notified Burdette that, MSD "does not approve leave for an employee's incarceration."
"It is our understanding that you are unable to report for work due to the inability to post bond and that, as a condition of any bond you might post, you would not be able to drive a vehicle," the letter states. "It is also our understanding that, pursuant to KRS 189A.200, a pretrial suspension order was to have been entered at your arraignment suspending your Commercial Driver's License, which would preclude you from driving even if you were released. For the above reasons, your employment with MSD is terminated, effective immediately."
Police say 60-year-old Roger Burdette was driving the truck on Christmas Eve when he hit and killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht. He told Louisville Metro Police he took non-narcotic prescription drugs.
An officer testified earlier this week that Burdette said he was taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and depression as well as an antibiotic. Police said Burdette, who was not injured in the wreck, failed a field sobriety test. He was charged with murder and DUI.
On Wednesday, a Jefferson District Court judge found there was enough evidence to waive the case to a grand jury, where it is scheduled to be heard next month.
Related:
- Man charged with murder, DUI in connection with fiery crash on I-64 that killed LMPD officer
MSD driver charged with murder in crash that killed LMPD officer admitted to taking drugs
I-64 East to close in downtown Louisville for fatal crash reconstruction
Man charged with murder, DUI after crash that killed LMPD officer remains jailed on $200K bond
Supension pending for MSD worker charged with LMPD detective's murder
Donations being collected for young son of fallen LMPD detective
Fellow officers and family members dedicate makeshift memorial to fallen LMPD detective
Public asked to line procession route Saturday to honor fallen LMPD detective
MSD decides not to pay legal fees for employee charged with LMPD detective's murder
IMAGES | Procession held for fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht
IMAGES | Fallen LMPD detective held as example for others at funeral
Louisville-area Bearno's to hold fundraiser for fallen LMPD detective's family
LMPD praises Kentucky State Police troopers for taking guns off Louisville streets
MSD apologizes for hiring an attorney for employee charged in LMPD detective's death
IMAGES | "Back the Blue Ride" held in honor of fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.