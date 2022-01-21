LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea was entered Friday morning on behalf of one of two men accused of murdering a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy.
Marquis Mitchell appeared before a Jefferson Circuit Court judge. Investigators said he and his accomplice, Jesse Johnson, are charged with murdering 26-year-old Deputy Brandon Shirley.
Earlier this month, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted both Johnson and Mitchell in Shirley's murder.
Shirley, 26, was working off-duty security at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales near Shively when he was shot and killed about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. He died at the hospital.
Mitchell was arrested in Floyd County, Indiana, last week and was brought back to Louisville on Thursday.
Johnson was arraigned Tuesday when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf as well.
After announcing the indictments of the two men last week, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields reiterated that the department was committed to hold someone accountable for what she called a "senseless and heinous act." She thanked the Public Integrity and Homicide Units for closely collaborating with the ATF and FBI.
Shields also recognized help from the U.S. Marshal's office in apprehending one of the "violent suspects" with help from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and the New Albany Police Department.
Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey gave a brief statement last week thanking the efforts of fellow law enforcement on the case.
"Even though there is still the road ahead of judicial process to navigate, I'm hopeful that these arrests will bring us all -- especially the Shirley family -- closer to a process of closure," Aubrey said.
