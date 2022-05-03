LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of trying to kill a Louisville mayoral candidate will stay in prison until his trial.
A federal judge said Tuesday if Quintez Brown was placed on home confinement, he'd be a flight risk and a danger.
"The serious crimes of which Brown is accused were deemed by Congress to militate in favor of pretrial detention," U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton said in his ruling. "The United States has shown by clear and convincing evidence that the proposed conditions on release cannot reasonably assure the safety of the community.
"Because the record at this stage demonstrates this continuing risk, which conditions of confinement cannot reasonably address the defendant must remain in pretrial detention."
Police said Brown shot up the campaign headquarters of Craig Greenberg, a democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, on Feb. 14, 2022.
Court records released last week detailing 800 pages of Brown's web history show he searched where Greenberg lived and went there the day before the shooting with a gun, which jammed when a bullet was put in backward. The next day, Brown bought a new gun at a pawn shop and headed to Greenberg's campaign office, prosecutors said.
The records also show Brown watched a YouTube video demonstrating what happens if you load a gun with the bullets backward the day before police said he tried to shoot and kill Greenberg. Records also show Brown searched for guns and how to buy one at a pawn shop.
Brown's defense said he suffered from mental illness. Loved ones wanted to continue getting him treatment while he awaited trial at home.
"The alleged crime remains incomplete, the campaign remains in full swing, the first gun remains uncovered, and the implications of Brown's current mental health — despite treatment and medication — remain inconclusive at best," Beaton said. "This evidence indicates Brown is a threat to flee and a threat to others in the community."
The 21-year-old activist and writer faces both state and federal charges.
