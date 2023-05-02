Cards given to LMPD by JCPS students in honor of Officer Nick Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department got a special visit from students at an area school Tuesday who wanted to show their support for Officer Nick Wilt.

Students from John. F Kennedy Montessori Elementary School's YMCA childcare enrichment program brought officers cards and custom made safety pins to honor Wilt.

At the time of this writing, Wilt remains in critical condition. He was one of the first two officers who responded to a mass shooting in downtown Louisville on the morning of April 10, running right into the danger on what was his fourth shift ever on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery. 

According to a Facebook post made by LMPD, the children gave officers several handwritten cards made from construction paper, with hand-drawn pictures thanking officers for their service. Police said the cards would be distributed across all of LMPD's divisions.

Several safety pins were provided with special beads and a note asking offices to wear them, "in honor of officer Nick Wilt for his bravery and dedication, and in memory of those who lost their lives."

Five bank employees were killed in the April 10 shooting. Their names were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags